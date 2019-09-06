Sponsor Pigeonbasics.com


To view FULL menu - turn JavaScript on.
Text Menu
Home
Fanciers
Non-Fanciers
Articles
News
Clubs
Weather
Links
Forum
Lost Birds
Contact Us
Sitemap

Site search
Web search

Newsletter
Name:
Email:
Subscribe
Unsubscribe

BENEFITS OF LEAVING THE EU...
Author: SCOTSMANTitle: BENEFITS OF LEAVING THE EU
Date: 2019-09-06 21:37:50Uploaded by: Archie
Wetherspoons cuts price of beer to show ‘benefits of leaving EU’ The price of a pint of beer in Wetherspoon pubs is being cut by an average of 20p, with the company calling it an example of how leaving the customs union with the EU can reduce prices.



Coo time for a brew!...Where next?
Lets hear what you've got to say on this issue.... or any other infact! Post your comments in the Message Forum.
You've seen the light... bang a new idea!!... Tell the world, Write an article for Pigeonbasics.com, email into the webmaster at webmaster@pigeonbasics.com.


  Please report any broken links.
Copyright © 2001 - 2019 Pigeonbasics.com		  