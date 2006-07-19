Young Fanciers Forum...



All the birds have been given names – on a world cup/football theme – to help us keep track of their performances through the season. The way to enter is through the website; the address is http://www.pigeonbasics.com/competitions/race/2006/ and entries will close the night of basketing for the first race, which is 28th July. Also on the website will be pages with photos of each bird and their results (once we kick-off), the result of each race, and a leaderboard with a page for every entry to see how your squad are doing.

The competition is open to everyone, but there will be prizes for young fanciers only – for everyone else it’s just a bit of fun! Some of the prizes up for grabs are; 2 youngsters from Louella Pigeon World, a pair of youngsters from Ponderosa, a 12 month subscription to the British Homing World, and 10 Natural goodie packs.

Not allot of time to decide which players to pick, so get on the website and get entered quick! I’ll be keeping the website up-to-date with how the birds get on, and also a piece in the BHW as often as I can.

Richard Sanderson Hartlepool