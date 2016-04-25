Author: Natalie Walker Title: ONE DRIVER AN HOUR SEEN ON THEIR OHONE IN SCOTLAND Date: 2016-04-25 19:06:23 Uploaded by: Archie Almost two-thirds of Scottish motorists say they witnessed at least one driver using their mobile phone at the wheel during their last hour on the road, according to a new poll.

And 97 per cent of them have told how they regularly see other drivers looking at their phones in stationary traffic.

A new RAC poll also showed men are more likely to make a phone call while driving while women more likely to send a text.

The automative services company says the findings show the need for major government-run public awareness campaigns to remind motorist of the dangers if illegally using their phones while driving.

Of the 57 per cent of motorists who saw another driver using a mobile in the last hour of driving, 13 per cent claimed they saw three drivers breaking the law and 35 per cent witnessed one or two.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “Thirteen years after the introduction of the law forbidding use of a handheld phone at the wheel of a vehicle, this behaviour is far from being stamped out.





