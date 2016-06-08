Author: NEWS&STAR Title: Carlisle Utd striker agrees to join Queen of the South Date: 2016-06-08 19:54:04 Uploaded by: Archie Striker Steven Rigg says he is relishing the prospect of a fresh start having agreed to join Queen of the South.

Rigg was one of 10 players released by Carlisle United at the end of last term as part of boss Keith Curle’s first team squad shake-up.

But the 23-year-old has acted swiftly, sealing a move to the Dumfries-based Scottish Championship side, who are now managed by fellow Cumbrian Gavin Skelton.

Rigg will complete his switch when his Carlisle contract officially expires at the end of this month.

“I am massively looking forward to it,” said the front man, who made a dream step-up to professional football when he moved to Brunton Park from non-league neighbours Penrith.

“It is one less thing to worry about. I just want to get started and get playing again.

“Hopefully I can go there and make a fresh start, get in the team and be playing every week.”

Rigg’s arrival at Carlisle in the summer of 2014 was real Boy’s Own stuff.

He had previously played for his home town side, Keswick, in the Westmorland League.

Then came a successful spell in the Northern League at Penrith, where he netted 64 goals in just two seasons.

That paved the way for a move to Carlisle where he was an instant hit, scoring on his Football League debut away to Hartlepool.

In all, Rigg was on target six times in 30 appearances for the Blues. But an impressive debut campaign was followed by a challenging second season.

He struggled to force his way into Curle’s squad, and was then injured in the opening minutes of a first match on loan at Barrow.

“It was a good experience, and my first professional contract at Carlisle,” Rigg reflected on his time at Brunton Park. “The first year was good. But in the second year there were a lot of disappointments.”

These, he said, included missing out on United’s two glamour cup ties against Liverpool and Everton.

But Rigg added: “I met some great people and made some great friends. It has been good overall.”

And so to his next step, at Queen of the South.

He has agreed a one-year deal and, now fully fit, is ready to get stuck into pre-season training.

He will link up with Skelton, who tried to sign Rigg during his time as boss of Workington Reds and was appointed manager at Queen of the South last month.

Rigg will also be reunited with teenage defender Jordan Marshall – a former Carlisle youth player.

He added: “It will be a good experience against the likes of Hibernian, and hopefully we will get one of the big teams in the cup – Celtic, Rangers or. Hearts.”

8 June 2016





