XMAS RACE 2017...
Author: DELBOYTitle: XMAS RACE 2017
Date: 2017-10-06 13:34:35Uploaded by: Archie
A couple of us are thinking of running a yb Xmas race flown in December from Dunbar. It would be open to anybody flying in excess of 45 miles. Five bird limit at £10 a pigeon. All monies would be paid out minus 10% for expenses . Separate pools etc. This wee venture is for the benefit of the fanciers who just love racing and would like to extend the racing season lol. Whats yer thoughts?



