Author: DELBOY Title: XMAS RACE 2017 Date: 2017-10-06 13:34:35 Uploaded by: Archie A couple of us are thinking of running a yb Xmas race flown in December from Dunbar. It would be open to anybody flying in excess of 45 miles. Five bird limit at £10 a pigeon. All monies would be paid out minus 10% for expenses . Separate pools etc. This wee venture is for the benefit of the fanciers who just love racing and would like to extend the racing season lol. Whats yer thoughts?





