|
|Author: DELBOY
|Title: XMAS RACE 2017
|Date: 2017-10-06 13:34:35
|Uploaded by: Archie
|
A couple of us are thinking of running a yb Xmas race flown in December from Dunbar. It would be open to anybody flying in excess of 45 miles. Five bird limit at £10 a pigeon. All monies would be paid out minus 10% for expenses . Separate pools etc. This wee venture is for the benefit of the fanciers who just love racing and would like to extend the racing season lol. Whats yer thoughts?
|
|Coo time for a brew!...Where next?
|Lets hear what you've got to say on this issue.... or any other infact! Post your comments in the Message Forum.
|You've seen the light... bang a new idea!!... Tell the world, Write an article for Pigeonbasics.com, email into the webmaster at webmaster@pigeonbasics.com.