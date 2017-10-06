Author: Anmdy Kyle Title: AYRSHIRE NORTH ROAD FEDERATION MOOT 2017 Date: 2017-10-06 13:51:28 Uploaded by: Archie Ayrshire North Road Federation Moot and Prize Presentation

Mauchline (Kilmarnock FC) Supporters Club, 8-12 Earl Grey Street, Mauchline, KA5 5AD

on Saturday 18th November 2017 at 18.00 until late. Buffet will be provided.

The panel will consist of Karl Guenther, Barry Winters,

The panellists will be providing pigeons for auction as well as pigeons from Baurress & Murray, Liverpool. Purchasers are liable for courier fees.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Andy Kyle 07944 528938

John McWhirter 07591 058737

Mark McCann 07917 248768

More info to follow





