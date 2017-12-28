|
|
|Author: THE SCOTSMAN
|Title: WEATHER FORECAST
|Date: 2017-12-28 20:21:53
|Uploaded by: Archie
|
The Scotsman
Dec 28, 2017
Twitter Twitter
Snow warnings in place for Edinburgh, Glasgow and Borders
A snow warning has been issued for Scotland’s two largest cities as temperatures are set to plunge.
|
|Coo time for a brew!...Where next?
|Lets hear what you've got to say on this issue.... or any other infact! Post your comments in the Message Forum.
|You've seen the light... bang a new idea!!... Tell the world, Write an article for Pigeonbasics.com, email into the webmaster at webmaster@pigeonbasics.com.