TRUMP INTENTION TO END BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP...

Trump signals intention to end birthright citizenship with executive order US news 30 October 2018 In an interview with Axios, POTUS said birthright citizenship as granted by the US Constitution "has to end" and will be done using an executive order, setting up a potential legal battle. Under the 14th Amendment, citizenship is awarded to children of immigrants born in US or US territories.





